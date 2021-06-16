Jennifer Lopez's Twins Are 'Slowly Getting To Know' Ben Affleck As The Couple Moves Forward!

Ben Affleck is making things work with Jennifer Lopez‘s kids!

As the A-list duo rekindles their romance and continues to get closer and closer within their own romantic relationship, now more than ever, the Batman hero is answering the call in real life, too!

According to a source close to the couple who spoke to People about the family dynamic going on here, J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — are down to get to know Ben and do the LA thing to show support for their mom!

The source revealed as much in an insightful interview over there, saying (below):

“[The twins] are onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles. They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It’s very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn’t looked this happy for a long time.”

Love it!

This echoes what another insider said recently, when they indicated Affleck and Lopez had been “very affectionate” during a family dinner together with the twins out at Nobu in Malibu.

It sounds like those family events and outings are doing wonders to have the Good Will Hunting actor build a rapport with the Maid In Manhattan star’s teens over time, too.

The talkative source shared more, saying:

“Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share.”

So great!

Of course, fans will recall that Bennifer first rekindled their love back in April, only to be seen together not long thereafter, confirming that something was definitely up. There have been super-cute sightings since then, too, which have only served to drive us all into more of a frenzy. Doubly so when it comes to J.Lo wearing Ben’s clothes!

Now, Ben still must continue to work things out with ex-wife and current co-parent Jennifer Garner — and J.Lo with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez — as all the kids acclimated to each other and settle into their new life. If the smooth singer truly is committed to spending more time in and around El Lay with Ben, too, that’s certainly a good sign that these two could be in it for the long haul.

Exciting, isn’t it?! Sound OFF down (below) with your take on this budding relationship, Perezcious readers!

