Jennifer Lopez 'Happy & Peaceful' Away From Ben Affleck! Uh Oh…

Jennifer Lopez absolutely loved her time away from Ben Affleck! And that’s not good sign — at least not when it comes to the future of their marriage…

Over the Fourth of July holiday week, the 54-year-old singer enjoyed a little getaway to the Hamptons. And Jennifer appeared to have a lot of fun! She went shopping with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, spent some time with her teenager Emme, went to lunch at Sant Ambroeus East Hampton, and even took a nice bike ride — all without Ben by her side. The actor remained in Los Angeles, where he also spent quality time with his children.

And you know what? Jennifer apparently enjoyed the space from her estranged hubby a lot! A source told People on Tuesday that the Hustlers star “has seemed happy and peaceful during her week in the Hamptons.” More than she has been with Ben?! The insider added:

“She doesn’t appear upset at all.”

And she reportedly plans to continue having a “summer full of fun and laughter,” even if Ben is not by her side. Considering they don’t have plans for the summer together, we doubt to see him joining her on her adventures! Whether or not the filmmaker will in future summers? Well, it sounds highly unlikely now! Not when she had so much fun and felt at peace without him! Between their summer apart and him fully moving out of their marital home, it just seems like the end of Bennifer — for good.

But for what it’s worth, Ben and Jennifer were spotted wearing their wedding rings multiple times throughout the holiday. She also wore a “B” charm bracelet, seemingly as a tribute to the Oscar winner. Don’t read into it too much and get your hopes up, though. Based on this latest report, J.Lo appears to be thriving without Ben!

