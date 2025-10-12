Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are In ‘A Really Good Place’ After Red Carpet Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are nailing this whole ex thing.

Fans went into a frenzy last week when the Gigli co-stars reunited after their whirlwind marriage came crashing down last year. In case you didn’t hear, Ben and Jen caught up on the red carpet premiere of J.Lo’s new movie Kiss of the Spider Woman, and they looked VERY friendly! We mean, look at the material:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

Ben even took a moment to positively rave about his ex-wife’s performance in the musical, telling Extra:

“She worked enormously hard. You get to see, like, all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals.”

Ben Affleck raves #KissOfTheSpiderWoman is role Jennifer Lopez was "born to play": "She's fabulous." ???? pic.twitter.com/CUqRemVuz8 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 6, 2025

Many fans took the pair’s friendliness as a sign they might actually be rekindling their romance. But a source recently told Us Weekly that’s far from the case… They noted it’s taken “a lot of time for them to get to this place” where they can “communicate better and have a friendship.” And now we’re hearing more about their priorities.

On Sunday, an insider told People:

“Jennifer’s doing well. She’s focused on things that make her happy — family and work.”

Good for her! As far as her current status with the Argo director, the insider added:

“She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn’t changed. There’s no romantic reunion with Ben. They’re in a really good place. They continue to support each other.”

Awww. That’s really nice to hear! It’s obvious there’s still a TON of love between the two. Just an evolved form of love!

As fans know, Ben and his production company Artists Equity produced Kiss of the Spider Woman, and despite everything that’s happened between him and the film’s star, they’re ultimately just super “proud” of their work:

“They’re both proud of what they accomplished together.”

Sorry, Bennifer 3.0 optimists… It sounds like Ben and Jen really are just keeping things professional.

