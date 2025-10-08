Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez 'Not Getting Back Together BUT...'

Sorry, y’all! Whatever hopes you might have been harboring about Bennifer 2.0 (er, 3.0?) should be officially dashed, because it is off the menu. But don’t go thinking the show is over just yet! While technically they’re dunzo in the romance department, these two Hollywood heavyweights are serving up some seriously friendly vibes that have tongues wagging!

So, wait, let’s go back a bit: the whole world knows that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their early 2000s magic by tying the knot in 2022. It was glam, glossy, and giving true love part deux. But fast forward to August of last year when the Waiting For Tonight singer filed for divorce, officially moving to forever close the chapter on their love. Sad face, right? Well, maybe not so fast…

Just when we thought it was all courtroom drama and icy silences, the two turned up *together* on the red carpet for the Monday night premiere of J.Lo’s new film Kiss of the Spider Woman! And guys, they looked friendly AF! Like, really friendly. We’re talking shared laughs, cozy smiles, and red carpet posing like it’s 2002 again.

But don’t go planning a reunion tour yet! A source spoke to Us Weekly about the pair’s shocking red carpet closeness this week, and slammed the door HARD on any reconciliation possibilities:

“They are not getting back together but are in a great place and are able to communicate better and have a friendship.”

Hmmm… That “but” is doing a lot of heavy lifting! LOLz!!

TBH, tho, it’s giving amicable exes with history and not passionate rekindling. Which makes sense, because apparently getting to this chill zone wasn’t exactly easy-breezy. The source added:

“It took a lot of time for them to get to this place.”

Welp, sounds like through all the divorce difficulties of the recent past, at least now the vibes are good enough for Ben to show up at Jenny’s big night!

So why was Mr. Batman there, anyways? Nostalgia? A cryptic message to the world? Nope! Another source added:

“There is nothing going on between them. He went because he’s a producer.”

Duh! That’s right! Ben’s company Artist’s Equity (co-founded with his bestie Matt Damon, obvi), produced the film. So technically it was a work thing, as you might say. But that didn’t stop social media from losing their minds over seeing the exes share a laugh.

And they were so sweet, so respectful, and juuust close enough on that red carpet to keep us all on the edge of our seats. Sooo, y’all better stay tuned! Because with these two, you just never know…

