Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look SO Happy As They Reunite On Red Carpet!

OMG! Bennifer has reunited!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out on the red carpet together for the New York City premiere of their movie Kiss of the Spider Woman. J.Lo stars in the movie musical while her ex-husband’s production company, Artist’s Equity, produced it.

Related: Wednesday Star Throws MAD Shade At Jennifer Lopez! Damn!

For the occasion, the leading lady looked stunning in a custom Harris Reed gown while Ben sported a blue suit and white collared shirt. They seemed super happy as they smiled and laughed on the carpet while having a quick convo before going into the screening. Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

Look at them!!! So cute!

Here’s a better look at Jennifer’s outfit — and her kids joined her for the evening, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

While chatting with Extra on the carpet, the actor praised the Let’s Get Loud singer’s “amazing” talent in the film, noting he’s “as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight.” On Jenny from the Block, he said she “really does it all” in the film, gushing:

“She worked enormously hard. You get to see, like, all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals.”

Aw! Someone appreciates her talent! Hear more (below):

Ben Affleck raves #KissOfTheSpiderWoman is role Jennifer Lopez was "born to play": "She's fabulous." ???? pic.twitter.com/CUqRemVuz8 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 6, 2025

It’s so nice to see them on good terms! Jennifer has been really candid about her divorce throughout her promo tour. Looks like they’re both over the heartbreak!

Reactions?! Do U think they’ll ever give their romance another shot? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]