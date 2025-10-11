Orlando Bloom Having NO LUCK Dating After Katy Perry Breakup: 'The Problem Is His Personality'

Orlando Bloom is really struggling in the love department!

A few months after his breakup with Katy Perry, the 48-year-old actor is putting himself back out there again. According to RadarOnline on Friday, he has been hitting on every single woman he meets — but is having no luck in getting anyone to stick around! He even took a swing at getting with then-single 28-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez‘s wedding in Venice back in June, but she brushed him off! She’s dating another much older man now instead!

Why is Orlando having zero luck in finding love again? He is an attractive man in Hollywood. You’d think he’d have no trouble getting into a new relationship following the split. So what gives? His personality reportedly isn’t great! Sources claim word is circulating that Orlando is a bit unpleasant to be around, as he thinks too highly of himself to the point where women don’t think he is worth the hassle. That is brutal! Damn! An insider further explained:

“Let’s be real. The only thing that was keeping Orlando relevant into middle age was the romance with Katy and the family they started together. He’s overplaying his hand with this breakup and on some level, he must understand that.”

However, Orlando is hoping to turn his luck around soon! The dad, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings franchise, is looking to join the upcoming movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, set to shoot next year. Not only does he think it will reignite his acting career, but he believes it’ll give him his “heartthrob” image back. The insider said:

“Orlando believes a part in this movie will bring him back to prominence and make him a heartthrob again. In his mind, it’s still 2003, when women threw themselves at him and he turned down more big-money offers than he accepted. But he’s pushing 50 right now and he doesn’t really have anything going on in his life apart from his acting career, which has clearly seen better days.”

While Orlando supposedly thinks the film could help his love life, the source doesn’t seem too optimistic! He may be a hottie, but the insider revealed that “the problem is his personality.” Oof. They continued:

“His rise to fame was basically an overnight success story where he was plucked from obscurity to be in the first Lord of the Rings films. He never experienced that period of struggle that most artists go through, including Katy, and that’s created character flaws.”

And sadly, Orlando hasn’t grown much over the years. At least that is what the insider claimed:

“He’s still the entitled, spoiled guy he was in his late 20s, and that’s a terrible thing to be when you’re deep into middle age and you’re suddenly on the hunt for your next long-term romance.”

Yikes! Hopefully, if the report is true, Orlando can eventually get himself in check and bounce back after the split! Katy, for her part, already moved on with an unexpected guy: former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And she reportedly isn’t looking to rekindle things with Orlando now if he comes crawling back to her! So, that is off the table for the Hollywood hunk! He’ll have to look elsewhere moving forward! Perhaps he should try Raya like other single celebs we know!

