Jennifer Lopez Getting Cozy With New Bodyguard After Ben Affleck Divorce: SOURCE

Everything we’ve heard since the divorce is how Jennifer Lopez wasn’t ready to move on. Ben Affleck may have been getting his kicks with that Kennedy for a while, but we haven’t heard about any J.Lo love connections. An insider told Entertainment Tonight just last month:

“Dating isn’t even on her mind at this point. She knows she needs to take care of herself first and move on from this upsetting experience before she can give love to a future romantic partner.”

Jen herself told Interview magazine she was excited to be single for a while after the debacle that was jumping feet first into a reconciliation with Ben:

“Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**king do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?”

But is there a secret, surprise romance brewing after all? There has according to a source spilling to Woman’s Day on Tuesday!

The insider claimed Jen is getting close with one of her bodyguards! Specifically they mentioned this was during recent trips to the UK. Earlier this month she was in London to promote her new movie Unstoppable, stopping by The Graham Norton Show and others. This source claims despite staying *single* she’s still open to what comes around. And what’s coming now is this hunky security guy! The insider said:

“Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have fun. She’s flirting where it’s safe to flirt and of course she’s attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben crazy.”

Oh man! Would he really be the jealous type now?? After leading the charge on the divorce, being unwilling to make their marriage work??

Who are we kidding, of course he would. Nothing we’ve heard about this split has given us any reason to believe he’d be super mature about it all.

Well, J.Lo may not have wanted to be single again, but she’s ready to show her ex she knows how to play this game better than he does! The source said:

“She didn’t want this divorce, but Ben’s always been the type to run from his problems. In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image — after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee.”

Oh man. We don’t know if we buy this report out of nowhere… but DAMN we hope it’s true! The idea of J.Lo just being able to tell some fit younger guy to guard her body a little closer? Steamy stuff, right??

Are YOU buying this story, Perezcious readers? (Do you want it to be true??)

