Jennifer Lopez ‘Hopeful’ About ‘Salvaging’ Ben Affleck Marriage -- Their Time Apart Has Just ‘Reinforced’ They ‘Do Love Each Other’?!

Wait – is there still some hope Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could work things out? That is what a new source is saying!

As you know, the estranged couple has been spending a lot of time apart amid the divorce rumors, with the singer vacationing in the Hamptons and the actor staying behind in Los Angeles. Without Ben by her side, Jennifer reportedly has been “happy and peaceful” during her trip. Recently, we have seen Violet Affleck join Jennifer out in the Hamptons. That would normally give us some hope for her relationship with Ben because why would she still hang out with the 18-year-old if they were broken up! But between putting their house up for sale, the distance, zero acknowledgment of their second wedding anniversary, and more, Bennifer just seems over. But wait…

Now, a source told Dailymail.com on Saturday that the real reason the pair has not been together this summer was a way for them to hopefully get their marriage back on track — not because their in the process of divorcing! What?! They explained:

“Jennifer is hopeful right now about salvaging her marriage to Ben. She would not be spending time with his children acting in the role as a mom to them if she was not working things out with him or, at the very least, on the right path.”

Hmm. The source went on to say Ben and Jennifer wanted to give “each other space to think things over.” What conclusion have they supposedly come to? The two apparently feel the separation “has reinforced that they do love each other.” Jennifer specifically realized she let her career come between her relationship with Ben:

“Jennifer has put work on hold to focus on repairing the damage that was done. She knows that she allowed her career and her fame to come between her marriage at times. She is really trying to just be a good mom and a normal person for the time being because she knows that, at the end of the day, her riches and fame aren’t everything. She is hoping that it is not too late.”

However, those close to her feel she is not solely to blame for their issues. Ben also has made mistakes during their marriage. The insider added:

“Those around her have assured her that she is not solely to blame as Ben is not a walk in the park either.”

What about their marital home? As you know, Ben completely moved out of their mansion and into a rental in Brentwood this year. Weeks later, their house was put on the market. Once their listing went public, it seemed like yet another glaring sign they were throwing in the towel when it came to their marriage. However, the Dailymail.com insider claims Ben and Jennifer are only trying to sell their house because the family felt “unsafe” and never could call it “home”:

“Jennifer and Ben decided to sell their house because neither one of them, nor their kids, felt like this place was home. It was too big, and the openness made them feel unsafe at times and although they have around the clock security, something just didn’t feel right.”

As we’ve repeatedly heard about the Argo star, he “hated” the place — leading him to pack up his stuff and get out:

“Ben hated the house more than Jennifer, so when things started to fall apart in their marriage he was just over it. The amount of money it costs just in utilities for that home was astronomical.”

Could Ben and Jennifer’s kids get their wish for them to reconcile? Are they on the path of “salvaging” their marriage? Honestly, we’ll believe it when we see it! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

