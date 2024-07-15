Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'In A Rush To Sell' Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors -- And THIS Is Why 'He Was Never Happy There'!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want to get out from under that massive Beverly Hills mansion as fast as humanly possible!

You know the one — all 38,000-square feet, 12 bedrooms, and 24 bathrooms of it. The one J.Lo and the Good Will Hunting alum are trying to sell for a bazillion dollars! (OK, that number is an exaggeration… but not by much! LOLz!)

We are now learning a lot more about the motivation for Bennifer 2.0 to move so fast on a sale. And why they listed it publicly instead of just trying to get the word out through private channels, too! And as it turns out, it was a “game-time decision” to go public with the listing and hope that somebody will bite!

Related: Jen Spends A Busy Weekend With Ben’s Daughter In The Hamptons!

A source spoke to Us Weekly on Monday about Jen and Ben’s motivation to list the house like they did. As they continue to go through major relationship struggles, they simply decided that they needed as many sets of eyes on the property as they could get. Hence, a public listing amid the endless reports of their divorce. They obviously knew it would go viral and bring along with it a media s**t show, but maybe it’ll bring a buyer, too! The insider revealed:

“They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week. They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property. They are in a rush to sell it.”

And to hear the source tell it, Ben was much more of the driving force behind it! The insider explained:

“Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

Ouch!

But why, you might be asking?! Well, put simply, it’s too big! The insider explained that both Ben and Jen “never felt settled” in the “incredibly huge house” in the swankiest part of Beverly Hills. And that has to do with their blended family! Ben, as you no doubt know, shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the Waiting For Tonight singer shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. But the embattled couple could barely get the kids to all hang out at the massive mansion at the same time, and it put a major damper on the place! The source revealed:

“They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them.”

Honestly, with a house that size, we can’t even imagine how lonely it could get. Like living in a museum! Heck, we’re creeped out just thinking about being there alone. What would you do if you heard a noise somewhere far off in the distance down a hallway in that house?! Yikes!!

Related: Jen And Ben Have Been Planning Their Latest Sightings Together?!?!

FWIW, this Us Weekly source re-confirmed what we’ve already known — that Affleck and Lopez are “living separately.” The Argo star and the Wedding Planner alum apparently aren’t any closer to a decision on divorce, though. The insider concluded that selling the massive mansion is the first step for whatever might come next:

“Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step.”

Sounds like they really want a buyer. Let’s see if it’ll happen for ’em. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]