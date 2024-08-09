Jennifer Lopez’s Inner Circle HATES Ben Affleck -- And Calls Him WHAT Behind His Back?!

Jennifer Lopez may have fallen head over heels for Ben Affleck, but he was a BIG point of contention among her closest friends!

While the majority of the world freaked the f**k out with excitement when Bennifer got back together, it turns out J.Lo’s pals were freaking out for a very different reason — because they HATE the Good Will Hunting star! Yikes!

A source told Page Six on Thursday that the pop star’s longtime manager Benny Medina had some of the strongest feelings about the actor, though he kept them to himself this time unlike the pair’s first coupling. They explained:

“The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood.”

Damn!

Related: What’s Taking Ben & Jennifer So Long? Divorce Lawyer Explains Delay!

As Perezcious readers might recall, Benny helped skyrocket Jenny from the Block to fame until she cut ties with him in 2003. You know, when she was dating Ben for the first time! According to insiders, the Air director was a large factor in that decision to let Medina loose. And it’s telling that after Bennifer split in 2004, she only lasted a few years before re-hiring Medina, who has been one of her closest confidantes ever since.

So, as you can imagine, Benny wasn’t so thrilled when Affleck entered the picture again. But rather than be brutally honest this time, he “kept his mouth shut” about the romance and marriage, another source dished:

“His attitude was, ‘I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative.”

They continued:

“He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?”

It’s probably smart that he took that approach, because another one of the Marry Me lead’s close friends decided to question the relationship and paid the price for it! Yup, we’re talking about Leah Remini. They became friends through the Let’s Get Loud performer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony and had been super tight until Leah told J.Lo to think about the reason they broke up in the first place before starting things with Ben again! A source previously told the outlet:

“Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad [at Remini that] she cut off all ties.”

Guess the mother of two didn’t like anyone bursting her love bubble! Leah was notably not invited to the couple’s lavish wedding, but they did reconnect earlier this year amid divorce rumors, the source noted. Once again, there seems to be a pattern here! Perhaps Jennifer should’ve listened to her besties in the first place? They seemed to be right about their concerns the whole time!

And just to be clear, this dislike for Ben stretched far beyond just these two. The second source insisted:

“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He’s a triple-A a**hole.”

Jeez!

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that he has this upsetting reputation…

The source then pointed to the current divorce situation as proof of his a**hole tendencies. The duo has been dealing with rumored marital woes for months and are said to be getting a divorce, but Ben is supposedly holding off on filing papers so he doesn’t humiliate his estranged wife — though that plan hasn’t been helping! A source continued:

“She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

They both clearly had unresolved feelings for each other and were eager to give this one last shot, but we get why she’d be feeling salty now! The second source added:

“This was definitely not on her bingo card. She would’ve scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in.”

Yeesh! What a visual. It’s obvious, though, how hard she tried if she was willing to cut out her closest friends to give this relationship a try! Too bad it was all for nothing!! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]