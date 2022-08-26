Uh Oh! Ben Affleck Already Has 'Tension' With Jennifer Lopez's Longtime Manager: REPORT

Everything is working for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez this time around. Right? Well…

Sure they actually went and walked down the aisle this time — twice — and by all accounts are as happy together as they’ve ever been. But according to a new report from Radar Online on Thursday, there is a point of friction with the former/current/future couple.

That point? J.Lo’s longtime manager Benny Medina.

Benny has been with Jen since before even Bennifer 1.0. He guided her meteoric rise from an In Living Color Fly Girl to a movie star and pop sensation. As Radar‘s source puts it:

“Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world.”

This is someone very important to the Wedding Planner star. Jen has only parted ways with Benny as a manager once before, as the source points out:

“It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”

See, Ben is not his biggest fan! The insider claims:

“Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”

What’s the beef between the two? We mean besides the time Affleck broke her heart — which seems to be the point of contention between him and J.Lo’s bestie Leah Remini. The source explains:

“Ben is very confident in his abilities. There is nothing that he doesn’t think he can do, including managing his wife’s career.”

Ah! The Changing Lanes star won’t stay in his lane!

That actually makes a lot of sense, considering he’s found rare success as a multi-hyphenate in Hollywood, a movie star, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, a producer, a director. We wouldn’t be surprised if he gave J.Lo advice — and this insider says that’s exactly what’s happening!

“Ben isn’t the type to stay out of her professional life. He has already been sharing his opinions about what she should and shouldn’t do, which Benny doesn’t appreciate. At the moment there is tension, but everyone knows it’s eventually going to explode and Jennifer will have to pick between her husband and the man who made her a star.”

Yeesh. Last time she picked Ben. And she didn’t just fire Benny, she sued him, claiming he withheld money from her! So we’re guessing the hubby has more than just the home advantage, as it were.

Then again, Benny never cheated on her with his Daredevil co-star and then married her for a decade, so…

What do YOU think of the reported feud between the two??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN.]