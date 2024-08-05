Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Waiting To Announce The Split Because Of Their Kids: REPORT 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their time with their divorce — not for themselves, but for the kids! At least, that’s what this new source is saying.

While it’s no secret the couple is currently estranged amid divorce rumors, the actress and actor have not formally announced a breakup. Some have claimed they’re just waiting for their divorce details to be finalized before confirming the breakup while others have suggested Ben’s giving J.Lo time to repair her reputation online before dropping the (not so shocking) bombshell. And now that they’re no longer talking to each other, that’s made things even more difficult.

But according to this latest source, there’s another reason the pair have agreed to be very strategic and slow with this split — to protect their children. The couple share five kids collectively from their former marriages, and the kids all got along really well during their two-year marriage. So, this separation has been a big adjustment for them.

Related: Ben Affleck Shows Off BONKERS New Haircut Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce!

Luckily, putting their differences aside for the little ones seems to be the only thing Bennifer can agree on. On Monday, an insider told ET:

“[They are] waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Speaking of Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, and Jenny From the Block‘s kids with Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, the source continued:

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera. They don’t want to make it feel like they’re pulling the rug from underneath their children. They’re making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

That’s nice. These kids have already dealt with previous divorces, it’s gotta be so hard for them! But they’re making it work. For instance, amid the split, J.Lo was seen enjoying some vacation time in the Hamptons with Ben’s eldest! Not something you see every couple with relationship issues doing!

Despite this, the transition ahead is still bound to be complicated. One major next step for the Affleck children to deal with is getting used to their father’s new home, which he purchased while trying to sell his Beverly Hills marital mansion. The new pad is much closer to his ex-wife’s home, making it easier for them to co-parent. The insider explained the Air director is looking forward to the new setting, saying:

“Ben wanted to be closer to his kids with his new home and wanted a new, fresh, personal space where he can focus on work and be in his most creative zone without any outside distractions.”

Meanwhile, the Shotgun Wedding lead has been spending her summer in New York, miles and miles away from her hubby. While she hasn’t made any new real estate purchases, the source insisted she’s “also ready to move forward and is ready to close this chapter cordially.” Addressing her recent festivities, which went unrecognized by her spouse, they added:

“The timing of the transition made her birthday a bit more difficult, but with the support of her friends and family, she’s doing her best day by day.”

Oof. Certainly not great timing. But she got through it and was showered with a lot of love from others! So, it wasn’t all bad.

TBH, divorces are never easy. The fact Jennifer and Ben are even reportedly thinking of their kids first says a lot! That said, the media attention on them right now (made worse by their cryptic sightings and silence on the split) surely isn’t helping! The sooner they announce a split, the sooner they can all move on, don’t you think? Let us know your reactions to this (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]