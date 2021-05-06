Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Co-Star Josh Duhamel Dishes On How She's Doing After Her Breakup!

No matter what the box office says, Shotgun Wedding will hold an… interesting place in history.

The first scandal for the rom-com was Armie Hammer dropping out pre-production because of the unbelievable cannibal rumors swirling around him. Then (in slightly less outrageous news), the film became Ground Zero for not one, but two J-Rod breakups, as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split up for good shortly before the film wrapped.

Along for the ride was Josh Duhamel, who stepped up to fill Armie’s shoes. On Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon clearly thought Josh had the inside scoop during the actor’s appearance on The Tonight Show, because he said:

“I know you’ve just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez. How is J.Lo doing, and that’s really what I want to ask.”

Diplomatically, Fergie’s ex replied:

“She’s fantastic. I’ve known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her. It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend.”

Yeah, it’s not YOUR relationship with J.Lo that we’re interested in, Josh! It’s obviously not his business to speak on the singer’s breakup… but wow, the tea he must have from being at the center of all that drama!

Ch-ch-check out his full conversation with Jimmy (below):

