Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Plan On Hanging Out Again' Because They Have SO MUCH 'To Talk About'!

Bennifer is not going away anytime soon!!

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at the recently single lady’s El Lay home, a source is now telling People that the couple will be spending a lot of time together in the near future! While attempting to chalk the whole thing up to a bunch of friends reconnecting, the insider shared the Jersey Girl co-stars just can’t get enough of each other this time around! They noted:

“They have a great time hanging out. It’s been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about.”

Related: Here Is What Jennifer Garner Thinks About Ex Ben Hanging Out With Jennifer Again!

Better yet, the confidant downright confirmed the Batman actor will be spending more and more time with the Shotgun Wedding lead — but no longer in secret!

“They plan on hanging out again.”

Wow!! This whole reunion has been a shock to us all, though it’s not surprising to hear J.Lo’s got a backlog of former beaus vying for her attention now that she’s broken off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez! Given that it was the singer who cut ties with the former MLB player (after four years together), she was clearly ready to find a real happily ever after… Or at least distract her aching heart from all those cheating rumors that ultimately seemed to tear the lovers apart!

Despite Ben and Jen going their separate ways in 2004 (after postponing their wedding in 2003), they’ve clearly remained close. When the 48-year-old actor was caught getting carted around in the momma of two’s white Escalade last week, another source tried to deny dating speculation by insisting the duo were just “friends,” telling the outlet:

“They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years.”

But do just friends really have to go through THAT much secrecy for a casual catch-up? Maybe — they do have quite the history with one another, but it does seem like suspicious activity, don’t ya think? Now that they have SO much to talk about considering they’re both single, seems like more than just bestie behavior to us!

Last month, the A-list star even gushed about his ex for InStyle’s May Beauty Issue — which at the time felt like a rare, and dare we say, random, thing to do. In thinking back on their time together, he recalled:

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still Have A TON ‘Of Love For Each Other,’ But…

The comments made the rounds online because the screenwriter was dishing some serious compliments to his former lover! He even added:

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Kinda seems like since his very public breakup with Knives Out star Ana De Armas, Ben may have been going down memory lane just in time for him to finally shoot his second shot!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Could Bennifer really be making a comeback? We suppose crazier things have happened during this wild year! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]