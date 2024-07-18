Jennifer Lopez Brought 'Drama All The Time' To Ben Affleck In THIS Way As Marriage Issues Mount!

Ben Affleck is over it.

The 51-year-old A-list film star has been dealing with the alleged slow-motion demise of his marriage to pop star Jennifer Lopez for months now. And to hear this new source tell it, Ben is feeling pretty damn gloomy about it — especially because it wasn’t supposed to be this way! The Argo actor had such high hopes for his relationship with the Waiting For Tonight crooner after they got back together a few years back and took their second shot at love. So how did they get here?!

A new source speaking to OK! Magazine is sounding the alarm about just that, actually. Per an insider, J.Lo was Ben’s “dream woman” when they got back together for their second attempt at happiness, only for that to fizzle pretty quickly. And now, he’s struggling with picking up the pieces:

“Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.”

Oof.

The biggest issue leading to this point is one we’ve heard rumblings about before: namely, that the Wedding Planner star has a very hectic 24/7 celebrity’s life spent pretty much constantly in the public eye, while Ben tries his best to get away from all that as much as possible. The insider explained how that dynamic has sagged down upon the couple’s connection:

“Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”

But through it all, the 54-year-old singer is doing her best to try to push through and come away from their slow-motion split without being seen as the impetus:

“Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain.”

As that mag’s source notes, the Air star and the Selena actress have gone through rough patches before, and those issues have showed off cracks in their relationship, too:

“They have gone through phases where things haven’t been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They’re not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them.”

But this time seems truly next level! The rumors and rumblings of a long-standing rift just won’t let up. It doesn’t help that they were literally thousands of miles apart on their anniversary this week with no public acknowledgment of it from either one of them, too. The issues are plentiful, to say the least.

What do U make of this never-ending saga, Perezcious readers?! Share your thoughts on Ben, and Jen, and the slowest motion split there ever was, down in the comments (below)…

