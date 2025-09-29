Jennifer Lopez Complains She Isn't Taken Seriously As An Actress!

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t think people recognize her talents enough! And never have!

During this week’s episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the longtime, multi-hyphenate performer complained that people don’t take her seriously as an actress compared to her dancing and singing skills.

While promoting her upcoming musical movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which she called the opportunity she’s “been waiting for my whole life,” J.Lo explained that she’s been put in a box in her career — with people thinking she’s just a dancer or singer. She complained:

“People, when they see you first as one thing, it’s hard for them to see you as something else. You just have to show them. You can’t let that discourage you.”

That’s understandable! But it really doesn’t take long to prove them wrong — as it didn’t with J.Lo, right? Well, she doesn’t think so!

Host Lee Cowan wondered:

“Did you struggle to be taken seriously at first?”

Laughing, Ben Affleck‘s ex-wife replied:

“At first? At first — and maybe always.”

The mother of two elaborated:

“A little bit. Or maybe it’s just me in my own head. I don’t know. I’ve always felt a bit of the underdog. Definitely misunderstood. But it comes with the territory of being in the public eye. People are not gonna really know who you are, your heart. And then they see it and go, ‘Oh, that’s who she is,’ then they hear something and they go, ‘Oh, no, that’s not who she is.’ And they get confused. I get it. I understand.”

As for her? She insisted she doesn’t change no matter what the narrative is about her:

“But I stay steady. And that’s the most important thing, I think. I don’t change. I grow, but I don’t change.”

Interestingly, the interviewer actually pushed back on her theory, pointing out she’s done films with legends like Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, George Clooney, and Robin Williams, so, “how could you not be taken seriously?” Jenny from the Block simply answered:

“I don’t know.”

Hmm…

While Jennifer may not feel the love, she’s had a very successful acting career — becoming a big star pretty quickly after attention-grabbing turns in movies like Money Train, Selena, and Out of Sight. She may have had some misses, like the esoteric The Cell or brutally panned Gigli… But doesn’t everyone?

Besides being a big movie star, J.Lo has gotten some awards acclaim over the years, too, with many prized nominations to prove that peers do think she’s a serious actress! She’s been nominated for two Golden Globes, once for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for 1997’s Selena and more recently for Best Supporting Actress in 2019’s Hustlers. She also got nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Independent Spirit Awards. That’s more recognition than some hardworking actors ever get! Just saying! Maybe she feels like she should have gotten more?

Aside from awards, she’s also been booked and busy over the years. Sure, not all the movies have been smash hits, but clearly Hollywood values her enough to bank on her time and time again! Maybe she has more to be grateful for than she realizes!

