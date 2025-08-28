Wednesday Star Throws MAD Shade At Jennifer Lopez! Damn!

Got A Tip?

Luis Guzmán is getting shady!

On Tuesday, the Hollywood actor appeared on Hot Ones Versus with his Wednesday cast mates Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Georgie Farmer. And Jennifer Lopez caught a major stray! During a segment of the video, Emma asks him the following:

“You’ve worked with some of the biggest legends in Hollywood history. I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators, and you must quickly give me one word that best describes them.”

The 23-year-old goes on to mention Adam Sandler, whom Luis calls “amazing,” and Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he praises as “bellísima.” But when J.Lo’s name comes up, he switches gears in a MAJORLY shady way! Instead of praising his Out of Sight co-star, Luis merely shrugs his shoulders and lets out a half-hearted, “OK.” And it completely GAGS everyone sitting with him at the table! Like, the looks on their faces were PRICELESS. You just need to see it for yourself:

OMG!

The 69-year-old didn’t offer any further details, so your guess is just about as good as ours as to what happened on the set of their 1998 film that left a less than stellar taste in his mouth… Awkwardddd!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via First We Feast/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 28, 2025 09:30am PDT

