Jennifer Lopez Goes RINGLESS While Checking Out $68M LA Mansion With Emme Amid Ben Affleck Split!

Jennifer Lopez is back in LA — looking to scoop up a new home… Just like Ben Affleck did!

Amid the couple’s rumored split, the Good Will Hunting star purchased himself a new home in El Lay closer to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He and the singer have yet to sell their Beverly Hills home, which is currently on the market for $68 million. So it was a big deal to see him moving on! It now seems like the Jenny From the Block artist got the hint and she, too, is ready to move on to her next chapter!

Over the weekend, the pop star and her 16-year-old child Emme were seen going on a coffee run before checking out a new home in Beverly Hills. Unlike her ex (who chose to downsize to a more modest — but still ridiculously nice — $20 million home), the Marry Me star was checking out ANOTHER $68 million property! Damn! She hasn’t sold her first mega-expensive mansion and she’s already looking at one for the same price. Wow!

This is pretty telling, too. Sources have claimed the actor never liked their marital home, which they spent nearly $61 million on last year. Obviously, the Let’s Get Loud vocalist didn’t mind the opulence — but now that her romance has deteriorated, she’s looking for a fresh start in a different pricey pad. Gotta get away from all the memories of her whirlwind romance!

As seen in photos, the potential new place has just about everything you could want, including 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. Her real estate search comes after she closed the sale of her $23 million NYC condo last month, too. So, she’s got some cash to burn and new homes on her mind. Inneresting she’s not moving to a different part of the city! It shows Ben was likely the only one really unhappy at their old place, as insiders have claimed.

Oh, and guess what?? Jennifer wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the house-hunting outing!! Gone are the days of pretending everything’s okay between the spouses, we suppose! OOF! See the sighting HERE!

For the record, Ben was spotted out in LA over the weekend, too — rocking a new haircut and no wedding ring either! So lots of big changes ahead for these two. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & TODAY/The Late Late Show/YouTube]