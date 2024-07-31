Jennifer Lopez Ignites MAJOR TikTok Debate Over The ‘Ridiculous’ Cost Of Her Hermès Bag!

Everyone is talking about Jennifer Lopez these days! And not just because of her probable impending divorce from Ben Affleck! Her summer accessories are also a hot topic, apparently!

Back on July 13, the 55-year-old singer was seen spending time with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, in the Hamptons. She, of course, stepped out in style for the outing. Someone on TikTok posted a video of J.Lo exiting a store with an ice cream cone in her hand. With her hair slicked back into a bun, Jennifer was spotted wearing a white tank, flare jeans, sunglasses, and gold hoops. She also carried a Hermès Kelly picnic bag made of straw and brown leather on her arm. And that’s the accessory causing a bunch of commotion online this week!

In a clip of her outing, the TikToker pointed out the cost of a *pre-owned* version of the purse. And it is outrageous, Perezcious readers! Don’t get us wrong! It’s a stunning bag! However, the price tag is just shocking. A secondhand Hermès Kelly picnic bag supposedly costs a whopping $70,000! Damn! Take a look (below):

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with over a million views and a thousand comments about the price! As you might expect, many of the comments dragged the Hustlers actress over the “ridiculous” price tag! Especially when you most likely could get the same item — or something similar — for cheaper elsewhere! Social media users said:

“Wearing my annual salary” “Pretty sure I saw something exactly like that at Walmart.” “Looks like a purse from Ross” “You can find that purse in Fiji for $5 on the street.” “Omg the price is ridiculous, the purse is just a strip of leather and the basket is basically some dried corn husk in a braid” “Whicker basket purse for 70k ” “All the things you could do and buy with 70k” “that picnic bag!! no way I wouldn’t pay for that it’s ridiculous” “Same thing at target for $35!!!! No lie” “$70k is a lot of money for some straw…” “PRE-OWNED!? $70K!?” “What a waste of money just ridiculous!” “Wow. One purse cost more than most of us make in a year”

Yeesh!!!

Not everyone had something negative to say about the bag’s price, though! Others argued Jennifer is allowed to do whatever she wants with her own money — even if it means dropping $70K or more on a purse! They wrote:

“People in the comments hating because she has expensive bag. J-lo can do what she wants with her money.” “How on earth is she still so damn beautiful like wow. And 70k is peanuts to her. She’s earned the fortune. And that bag is fire” “She can buy whatever she damn wants too” “Every celebrity has expensive things leave her alone” “JLo is gorgeous no matter what anyone says” “It’s HER money!!” “If I had the money I’d buy it too”

Jennifer is hardly the first celeb to spend a crazy amount of money, that’s for sure! And she won’t be the last! What are YOUR thoughts on the bag’s price? Do you also think the price is “ridiculous”? Sound OFF in the comments below!

