Jennifer Lopez Says Teens Max & Emme 'Love' Ben Affleck -- But Are 'Challenging Everything'!

A mother’s love don’t cost a thing.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about what it’s like to parent TWO 15-year-olds at the same time — and let’s just say she has her hands full! During an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today Wednesday, the Shotgun Wedding actress spoke about her twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, relatably admitting:

“They’re giving it to me!”

After having a good laugh with fellow momma Hoda, she continued:

“They’re becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life. They’re looking at everything, and these kids have so much information. So much more than we had, so they’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old.”

Hoda, just five years older than the 53-year-old singer, reflected, “I feel like we followed the rules,” before J.Lo cut back in, adding:

“Yes! And they don’t. They’re, like, challenging everything and looking at everything, which is great, I think, for our world. I think they’re going to change the world, to be quite honest, and make it so much better than what we did.”

A mother always knows! But as for now, they’re still under her roof, so that means cohabitating with stepdad Ben Affleck. Luckily, the Hustlers star assured, “they love Ben.” She explained of her hubby:

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father, and a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The Air director, of course, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as 11-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. We’re sure that’s quite the full house when they’re all together, but it sounds like everyone gets along! We’re sure all the kiddos have a LOT to relate about, both being the children of Hollywood megastars!

Jennifer added:

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up the the challenge of what that is and what that means, and [Max and Emme] love him, and they appreciate him, and so do I.”

So sweet! Elsewhere in the interview, the Jenny from the Block singer’s mom, Lupe, was chatting off camera with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, hyping up her daughter’s upcoming movie and album, promising the latter is “nothing like we’ve ever heard Jennifer do before,” and adding in her two cents about Bennifer 2.0, speaking to Jen directly:

“I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years.”

Awww! Watch the full interview (below):

See, a mother really does always know!

