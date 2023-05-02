Met Gala 2023: Jennifer Lopez Eats!!

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t need Ben Affleck by her side to eat it up!!
Our fabulous goddess of glow made the Met Gala 2023 carpet her own when she arrived Monday night. In a look that pays true homage to Karl Lagerfeld, Jenny from the Block rock-rock-ROCKED!!
See more (below)!!
The way that we are on the floor after Jennifer Lopez's arrival at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/w1GV4ANlvX
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023
Jennifer Lopez explains her #MetGala look. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/3zjDjTzFG1
— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
[Image via Vogue.com]
May 01, 2023 17:49pm PDT