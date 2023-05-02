Got A Tip?

Met Gala 2023: Jennifer Lopez Eats!!

Jennifer Lopez attends Met Gala 2023 carpet

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t need Ben Affleck by her side to eat it up!!

Our fabulous goddess of glow made the Met Gala 2023 carpet her own when she arrived Monday night. In a look that pays true homage to Karl Lagerfeld, Jenny from the Block rock-rock-ROCKED!!

See more (below)!!

[Image via Vogue.com]

May 01, 2023 17:49pm PDT

