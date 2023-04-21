Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez 'Eats Whatever She Wants' & Still Looks Like That!

Another day, another opportunity for Ben Affleck to gush about his “superhuman” wife Jennifer Lopez.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show via video chat Friday morning, the Air director couldn’t help but sing J.Lo’s praises while discussing her “perfect” appearance. He explained to the host:

“Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants — pizza, cookies, ice cream, everything.”

We will go ahead and be honest. That absolutely does upset us! LOLz!

A baffled Drew asked if her secret was all “the working out?” — to which Ben quickly responded:

“She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing.”

Ha! He continued:

“There’s no taking away the work ethic, the work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also, the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Awww! We love how much he loves her! And lusts after her! He later added the two recently went for a romantic swim while on vacation, excitedly revealing, “We were naked in the pool.” Steamy!

Watch the full clip (below):

There’s definitely no denying how absolutely AMAZING the Jenny from the Block singer looks! We mean, she didn’t get cast as the lead character in Hustlers, a movie in which she had to be mostly naked almost the entire runtime, for nothing!

No words! We just LOVE how Ben always hypes her up. Bennifer 2.0 for the win!

