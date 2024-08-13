Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Seen Wearing Jennifer Lopez's Dress! More Deets On J.Lo's 'Quality Time' On Stepmom Duty!

Jennifer Lopez may be estranged from Ben Affleck, but she’s still in tight with his kids.

As summer begins to slip away, kids are gearing up to go back to school. But before that happens, momma Jen wants some “quality time” with her step babies! On Monday, an insider told People:

“[Jennifer] wants to spend quality time with [Ben’s kids] before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

Wow! Wild to think that Violet is already heading off to college! Time flies! And clearly, the On the Floor singer wants to get in her last moments with the 18-year-old before she embarks on her journey! Even if things are less than okay with her estranged husband.

The source added:

“Just because she’s not with Ben, doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year.”

So sweet. As we reported, Jen stopped by the Argo star’s Brentwood home on Sunday, where she picked up Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s 12-year-old son Samuel for a bit of back to school shopping at the mall. No word on how she plans to spend time with his middle child Fin, 15, but we have a feeling how things might go with Violet…

As we’ve seen in the past, the teen and her step mom have bonded quite a bit on fashion and shopping trips. And on Sunday, Violet was spotted in LA in what looks to be the very same pink and white Dolce & Gabbana dress Jennifer wore on a Valentine’s Day date with Ben last year! See (below):

Awww! Violet clearly seems to have just as much of a soft spot for her stepmom as her stepmom does for her.

We’re not sure if Ben feels the same sort of connection to J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, but she definitely isn’t missing out on any bonding time with them, either:

Jen is definitely on some serious Momma Bear duty right now. We wonder if her feelings for Ben’s kids will change how things go with the Justice League star. We know how important his family are to him. Will it be enough to convince him he’s better off working on the marriage than throwing it away? Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

