Brad Pitt Has Been ‘Getting Updates’ On Estranged Son Pax’s Condition Following Brutal E-Bike Crash

Brad Pitt may not be on speaking terms with his estranged son Pax, but he still “very much cares” about his well being!

As we’ve been following, the 20-year-old son of the Bullet Train star and Angelina Jolie suffered a scary crash on his e-bike last Monday — and he wasn’t wearing a helmet. TMZ reported that he was rushed to an LA hospital after sustaining hip and head pain — and his mouth was apparently “filled with blood“! He was ultimately informed while in the ICU that he suffered “complex trauma” from the incident, according to People.

So scary…

Angelina was said to be right by the young adult’s side in the hospital while dad Brad had to worry from a distance. An insider previously told DailyMail.com the Babylon star has been “distraught and worried over Pax’s accident,” but “unable to reach him” due to their estrangement. But we now know he’s been somewhat kept in the loop throughout this terrifying time.

On Thursday, a source told People Brad’s been “getting updates” on Pax’s condition and early recovery. The confidant explained:

“He hasn’t had any contact with Pax in years, but he still very much cares.”

It wasn’t made clear from whom he’s getting details, but at the end of the day he was a part of Pax’s life for years and undoubtedly cares for him despite their fractured relationship.

Pax has since been released and reportedly has a “long road of recovery and physical therapy,” per People. We’re sending healing energy his way!

