OMG Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Just Hung Out!

Jennifer Lopez is putting in the work with husband Ben Affleck — no matter what may come of their relationship in the future!

According to a source who spoke to People on Monday, the Waiting For Tonight singer popped up at Affleck’s Brentwood, California home on Sunday to hang out with him. They weren’t communicating at all, and now they’re spending the afternoon together?! That’s a big deal, since the two had been spending most of the summer thousands of miles apart on opposite coasts! And it’s doubly a big deal, because Ben will turn 52 on Thursday — so it seems like she’s getting in some quality time with him on the eve of a big day!

BTW, per that insider who spoke to the mag, Lopez not only hung out with Ben, but the 55-year-old crooner also spent some quality time with his 12-year-old son Samuel! That source reported that the pair went to a mall in El Lay earlier on Sunday afternoon before J.Lo showed up at Ben’s rented pad in Brentwood. Nice!

That source was also quick to note that Lopez isn’t down to leave Ben’s kids (Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel) hanging just because she and the Argo actor are going through it lately:

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids.”

It’s such a critical move to show that parenting (and co-parenting!) still matters!

Furthermore, Lopez and Affleck hadn’t seen each other for a LONG while before this Sunday hangout on the west coast. As you may recall from our reporting earlier this month, the duo went weeks without seeing each other after Ben stayed back on the west coast as Lopez enjoyed a long summer getaway in the Hamptons. Reports even came out that the duo refused to SPEAK to each other!!

But it seems like they are both back in El Lay — at least for now — and ready to see each other a bit more! What this means for the fate of their marriage, only time will tell… Maybe, just maybe, a little absence could have made the heart grow fonder? Maybe some time apart let them look at one another with fresh eyes, like it did after nearly two decades apart? We know some fans are really still rooting for them. We just hope they’re happy, whatever they decide.

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

