OMG Is That THE Ring Back On J.Lo's Finger?!

OK, everyone, be cool! No freaking out just yet! But you know… maybe brace yourself for freakouts?

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together we’ve been wondering if they would go the distance this time. Learning she kept his engagement ring all these years (that Harry Winston pink solitaire masterpiece above), well, that only fed more into the belief they were OTP!

But are they engaged again?!

In new photos this week, J.Lo can be seen out furniture shopping with her daughter Emme, and she’s definitely, 100% wearing a massive ring on THAT finger. Is it THE ring? It’s hard to tell from the angles, but TMZ has the pics if you want to examine for yourself HERE!

As special as the Harry is — it was estimated to be worth $2.5 million twenty years ago — we’d kiiiinda be surprised if she wore it out for shopping. But then again, she does have her security with her. And why wouldn’t she want to wear her heart on her finger since she’s already wearing it on her sleeve, right??

Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/AMPAS.]