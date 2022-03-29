Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have BIG Plans For Their New Home Together!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keen on making their new house their forever home!

The pair, who recently purchased a $50 million mansion in Bel Air, are ready to take the next step and live together in harmony inside the massive property!

An inside source spoke to ET about the couple’s current living situation, revealing they’re ready to make the most out of their new residence:

“Ben and Jen want a house together in L.A., and probably a couple of other places as well, but this house in Bel Air is so great for them. They spend every night together when they can, and having this home will make that easier. It’s the next step in their relationship and since they are both in it for the long run, they can’t wait to have a home together.”

With a Hollywood power couple on the go like they are, it makes sense to have multiple places around the country. But it sounds like this one is going to be special.

The duo, who rekindled their romance back in 2021, appears ready to really dive in on redecoration and renovation until things are perfect:

“They are looking forward to making the home their own and having a place together. They are also planning to decorate it together and any renovations that they choose to do will be theirs together. Jen is definitely taking the lead on the home decor, but they want to implement both of their styles so everyone feels comfortable moving into the house and this new chapter in all of their lives.”

Truly a wonderful move — in every sense of the word!

It sounds like the house will serve as a focal point for the pair to continue to grow their romantic relationship. The source explained that the duo is “excited” to dive deeper into love and life together, adding:

“Jen and Ben are excited to further solidify their relationship and take this next step. At this point, they know they are meant to be together and they are prepared to elevate their relationship in this way and include their families in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit. It will be great for the kids and everyone is excited and can’t wait to get even closer. They also can’t wait to make new memories there and host celebratory events like birthdays and holidays.”

Awww!

Love it!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Are you digging this news about Bennifer taking the next next step together and solidifying their at-home future??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

