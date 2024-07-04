Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Ring Is Back On As She & Ben Affleck Spend Fourth Of July On Different Coasts!

It looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending the Fourth of July holiday apart this year!

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old actor was seen hanging out with his kids, Violet and Fin, at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles. In pictures obtained by Page Six, Ben even sported a rare grin on his face while Violet had her arm around his neck and talked with him on a walk to the establishment. Check it out (below):

Ben Affleck spends time with his kids in LA as Jennifer Lopez is in a ‘long weekend mood’ in NYC https://t.co/jVJFSezXYO pic.twitter.com/Lgd7GyLqDg — Page Six (@PageSix) July 4, 2024

Ben was snapped wearing his wedding ring again while heading into his El Lay office earlier that day, too! So, he appears to have stayed on the West Coast for the holiday! But where is J.Lo? She has been across the country on the East Coast! She was spotted celebrating Independence Day in the Hamptons shopping for plants with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. According to pictures of their outing, Jennifer sported a striped button-down shirt, high-waisted pants, and a tan hat. And noticeably, her wedding ring was also back on! See (below):

Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Ring Again Amid Ben Affleck Issues | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/kwvuOt7otR — TMZ (@TMZ) July 4, 2024

This notably comes after the Hustlers star ditched her wedding ring in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The estranged couple have remained completely quiet about the status of their marriage amid the divorce rumors. However, Page Six recently reported that Bennifer’s relationship has been “over” for a hot minute — since March, to be exact. Although they are reportedly dunzo, Ben is still “very protective” of the singer. And with Jen removing her band on such a public platform? Yeah, their divorce seemed like it was coming any day now! But now that Ben and Jen put their wedding rings on again? Who knows! Does it mean there’s hope for their future together? Or is that still wishful thinking? Hmm.

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]