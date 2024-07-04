Jennifer Lopez’s Family BEGGING Her To Divorce Ben Affleck As They Believe He 'Does Not Deserve Her'!

Jennifer Lopez’s family — especially her momma, Guadalupe Rodríguez — wants her to leave Ben Affleck! In fact, they are begging her to give up and stop fighting to save their relationship at this point!

For months, the estranged couple has been plagued with rumors that they are heading for divorce soon. And there’s A LOT of evidence to back up all the speculation, between the Argo director moving out of their marital home before it sells, the singer canceling her This Is Me… Live tour, them spending time apart, and more! He is reportedly done trying to make things work. Meanwhile, J.Lo was fighting for their marriage, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, stepping in to help! However, she is over with all that now!

Related: Why Jennifer Garner Is DONE Being Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marriage Counselor’!

So where does Bennifer go from here? Neither has officially pulled the plug on their marriage — or addressed their estrangement. But if Jennifer’s mom had a say in the situation? She has zero hope in her daughter and Ben’s relationship working anymore and hopes they break up!

Dailymail.com reported Thursday that Guadalupe has been urging the Hustlers actress to divorce her husband! Apparently, she fears the marriage has not only taken a “toll” on Jennifer but made her lose “sight of who she is!” An insider said:

“Jennifer’s mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess.’ She told her that she’s wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor. He was not the person she built him up to be. It’s taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for.”

Wow!

That is a far cry from how Guadalupe felt about the relationship before! She used to be such a big supporter of Bennifer! Last year, she even told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that she “prayed for 20 years” that they would get back together! But we guess the reality of a Bennifer reconciliation ultimately wasn’t as good as the idea the mother had in her head for decades! Because now she wants Ben out of her daughter’s life for good! Damn! And she is not the only one, either…

The Dailymail.com source further revealed that Jennifer’s sisters Lynda and Leslie Ann have the same concerns as their mom! They also want the Selena star to divorce him, as they feel like Ben doesn’t deserve their sibling anymore:

“Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree. They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn’t seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career.”

The insider continued:

“It’s upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things.”

Well, he may not be throwing in the towel quite yet! He was seen wearing his wedding band again while outside of his LA office around the time Jennifer took OFF her ring for an Instagram video this week. Does this mean the Gone Girl actor is ready to give their relationship a second chance? If so, Guadalupe, Lynda, and Leslie certainly won’t be happy with that! Or is he simply keeping up with appearances until they are both ready to make an official divorce announcement? Hmm.

We’ll have to wait and see! But we now know what Jennifer’s family wants to happen next! They’re team divorce! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jennifer Lopez/Lynda Lopez/Instagram,MEGA/WENN]