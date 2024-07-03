Ben Affleck Split Incoming?! Jennifer Lopez's New Beauty Promo Says It All -- LOOK!

Jennifer Lopez has decided to ditch the wedding ring for her latest JLo Beauty promo, and it’s impossible not to notice the move!

The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a new video about her beauty line. The clip was the kind of fare you’d expect from the Love Don’t Cost A Thing crooner-slash-beauty mogul. She talked all about encouraging fans to “show off more of that skin” in order to feel “confident” during this long, hot summer. But it was what she DID NOT have in the video that made fans really take notice: her wedding ring!

As you can see for yourself, Ben Affleck‘s reportedly estranged wife was totally missing her wedding band in the clip (though interestingly enough, the image seems to be flipped in the cover photo)! Even though she looked fierce AF in a tiny pair of shorts, a pink halter top, a pair of gold wedge heels, and rosy Gucci shades to top it off, the lack of a ring on THAT finger had fans doing a double take:

Oof!

Obviously, it’s no secret that her and Ben have been having major marriage problems. Heck, we just reported the other day that insiders are saying the duo’s marriage has actually been over “for months” longer than what the world has known. So, to see J.Lo sans wedding ring is… not the most surprising thing in the world. But it really drives the point home, doesn’t it, Perezcious readers?? What do U think of this slow-motion split and all the not-so-subtle drama that has popped up as part of it?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

