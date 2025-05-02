Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jeremy Renner Rejected Hawkeye Season 2 Because They Wanted To Pay Him HALF After Snowmobile Accident: 'Insult Offer' Scott Disick Is DONE Dating For Heartbreaking Reason! And It Makes Kourtney Kardashian's Happiness With Travis Barker Hurt Even More! Jordon Hudson's Ridiculous Demands That Killed Bill Belichick's Hard Knocks Deal! Kanye West Admits To Nitrous Gas Addiction -- He & Bianca Censori Plan To Sue Dentist Who Got Him Hooked On It! Jordon Hudson Has Been 'Having Blowout Fights' With Bill Belichick's Family, Who 'Hates Her': SOURCE Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Has An $8 Million Real Estate Portfolio -- But HOW?! YIKES! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson May Have Killed His HBO Deal & Cost UNC A Ton Of Money! Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Viral Interview -- He Says CBS Tried To Make Jordon Hudson Look Bad! Jax Taylor Suffering Brutal Career Blow Due To 'Disgusting' Behavior! Influencer Who Pushes $200 Weight Loss Course Admits To Taking A GLP-1 -- And Her Followers Are PISSED! Influencer Alix Earle's SHOCKING Pay For A Single Instagram Story Post! Justin Baldoni Beefing With Marvel Over Ryan Reynolds Nicepool Character -- As Film Studio Tries To Bow Out Of Blake Lively Drama!

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner Rejected Hawkeye Season 2 Because They Wanted To Pay Him HALF After Snowmobile Accident: 'Insult Offer'

Jeremy Renner Turned Down Role In Hawkeye 2 For Upsetting Reason After Snowmobile Accident: 'Insult Offer'

This is so upsetting to hear!

In a new interview with High Performance, Jeremy Renner admitted he turned down an offer to reprise his lead role in a second season of Hawkeye for a very sad reason. While speaking about the Marvel series, the actor said:

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money.”

Whoa, what?! And that was after his horrible injuries — meaning training for the action was going to be that much harder!

“I’m like, ‘It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.’”

But why would Disney offer him less? Jeremy said the “penny pinchers” might’ve decided he was worth less after his near-fatal snowmobile accident. He quipped:

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?'”

OMG!

We can’t believe they’d do that to him!

Related: Jessica Simpson Leaves Flirty Comments On Jeremy’s Shirtless Videos!

The 54-year-old said it was a total “insult offer” but he would still “love” to reprise his role one day — for a fair wage:

“I told them to go fly a kite … It’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now.”

See a clip from the interview (below):

@high_performance

Jeremy Renner reveals why Hawkeye Season 2 never happened… ???????? Jeremy’s episode with us is available now, exclusively on the High Performance App! ???? Jeremy Renner’s ‘My Next Breath’ is available in all formats now, published by Simon & Schuster UK #avengers #jeremyrenner #hawkeye #hawkeyeseason2 #disneyplus

♬ original sound – High Performance – The High Performance Podcast

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Marvel Studios/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 02, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This