Jeremy Renner Rejected Hawkeye Season 2 Because They Wanted To Pay Him HALF After Snowmobile Accident: 'Insult Offer'

This is so upsetting to hear!

In a new interview with High Performance, Jeremy Renner admitted he turned down an offer to reprise his lead role in a second season of Hawkeye for a very sad reason. While speaking about the Marvel series, the actor said:

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money.”

Whoa, what?! And that was after his horrible injuries — meaning training for the action was going to be that much harder!

“I’m like, ‘It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.’”

But why would Disney offer him less? Jeremy said the “penny pinchers” might’ve decided he was worth less after his near-fatal snowmobile accident. He quipped:

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?'”

OMG!

We can’t believe they’d do that to him!

Related: Jessica Simpson Leaves Flirty Comments On Jeremy’s Shirtless Videos!

The 54-year-old said it was a total “insult offer” but he would still “love” to reprise his role one day — for a fair wage:

“I told them to go fly a kite … It’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now.”

See a clip from the interview (below):

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Marvel Studios/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]