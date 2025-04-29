Jeremy Renner Reveals He 'Died' In Snowplow Accident -- Here's What He Saw…

We all knew Jeremy Renner was nearly killed on New Year’s Day 2023 in that brutal snowplow accident… Well, it turns out he was killed. He died, at least for a bit. And what he saw was jaw dropping.

It’s been more than two years since the Avengers star was crushed by a 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat on his Lake Tahoe property. He valiantly pushed his nephew out of the danger zone only to get caught under the massive machine himself. His injuries were extensive, with dozens of broken bones and crushed organs. We very nearly lost the beloved actor… According to him, we did actually lose him temporarily. And he’s opening up all about it in his new memoir My Next Breath.

In the book, the 54-year-old reflects on laying in the snow after being run over by the machinery… and dying!

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired. After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died. I died, right there on the driveway to my house. I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it.”

The Hurt Locker star claims his “heart rate had bottomed out at 18,” which “was basically dead.” And in that brush with death, Jeremy experienced “an exhilarating peace.” He writes:

“When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy. There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy. I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once. In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever.”

Whoa… What an incredible experience.

And good thing that’s what he felt. Because what was happening back here on earth was HORRIBLE! Elsewhere in the memoir, the Mayor of Kingston star recalls the brutality of the actual incident:

“Six f**king wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds of machine, all ranged against one human body. I hear all the bones crack … Skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars: fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin, crack, snap, crack, squeeze.”

Absolutely inconceivable… He adds:

“I had no full sense then what a hot mess my body was in. The truth was that my collapsed rib cage and my broken and dislocated shoulder and collarbone had worked to compress my lung to the point of suffocation … I could see my left eye with my right eye. With the temperatures that morning hovering around freezing, and my body in shock, stuck on an icy driveway, the killing cold began to dangerously bite.”

There are just no words… The sheer will of this man to survive is inspiring. Hear him talk more about the incident (below):

My Next Breath is available now. Will you be picking it up?

[Images via Jeremy Renner/Instagram, CBS/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]