Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Gets $350k Settlement In Sexual Harassment Claims!

Jersey Shore justice! Angelina Pivarnick settled her sexual harassment case against the City of New York — to the tune of $350,000!

It’s been a little over a year since Pivarnick filed the suit pertaining to her time working as an EMT with the New York City Fire Department; while that may seem like a long time, when it comes to this kind of case it’s really fortunate to get paid this quickly — if at all!

Related: Vinny Guadagnino Dragged For ‘Gross’ Tweet At Angelina!

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Angelina reacted to the results of the case. She shared:

“I said when the case was filed that it had nothing to do with television or entertainment and that remains true. Sexual harassment is serious and has devastating consequences for so many women. It has for #MeToo. Although I experienced horrendous treatment at EMS, I’m pleased with the resolution of my case, and I look forward to using my voice to speak about the need to protect all women from sexual harassment.”

The 34-year-old worked as an EMT from 2016-2018. Her initial suit called out two separate supervisors for inappropriate behavior — and stated that management failed to act when Pivarnick reported the harassment. It read:

“The sexual harassment that Pivarnick experienced included repeated and unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent.”

At the time, the MTV personality explained:

“I have filed a complaint in federal court because I suffered severe sexual harassment while working for EMS and was retaliated against by my management when I complained internally. It should go without saying that what I experienced has nothing to do with television or entertainment. Like all women, I am entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work, and I should not have to accept unwanted sexual advances, crude comments about my body, or physical assault.”

The reality star’s attorneys Kevin Mintzer and David Harrison also released a statement regarding the settlement. They said:

“Throughout this process, Angelina has been brave, dignified, and determined to see that justice was done. The settlement reflects the serious abuse that Angelina experienced while working for EMS. The City should redouble its efforts to protect the women in its workforce from sexual harassment, particularly those women who work in traditionally male dominated fields.”

Related: NeNe Leakes Attacks ‘Racist’ Andy Cohen & Alleged ‘Cocaine’ User Wendy Williams

A spokesperson for the New York City Law Department commented that the result “was in the best interests of the city.” They added:

“The FDNY takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s claim was fully investigated, and the appropriate corrective action was taken.”

We’re glad this case came to a conclusion Angelina can be happy with. And we really hope that it has some impact on the way women are treated in that workplace at the FDNY!

[Image via WENN/Instar & FDNY.]