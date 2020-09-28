NeNe Leakes Attacks ‘Racist’ Andy Cohen & Alleged ‘Cocaine’ User Wendy Williams After Discussing Her ‘Forced’ RHOA Exit

Was NeNe Leakes “forced” to exit Real Housewives of Atlanta?! In her eyes, YES!

After sharing she quit the Bravo series following an “emotional negotiation,” the 52-year-old hopped on Twitter on Saturday to chat with fans about what the future holds, hinting that there’s more to her story than we think!

When one fan asked if she believed the network would “give you the spinoff you deserve,” Leakes gave a sharp reply:

“They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any capacity.”

Yikes!

Another wrote:

“It sounds like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?'”

To which NeNe responded:

“They definitely did.”

She later tagged Andy Cohen in another message, alluding to there being more info about her losing her peach that still needs to be shared:

@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit. Well i can’t wait to tell my truths???????? i hope i get just as much respect — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams appeared on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, noting to the Bravo producer that she’s not certain her “friend” is actually leaving the series:

“I believe this is not a truth. NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back. NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention.”

The daytime TV host also insisted (below) that it doesn’t financially make sense for Leakes to leave, and that even if she gets a spin-off show, it might not be successful:

“I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff. Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring. NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

Ouch!

But it wasn’t long before Leakes caught wind of what was said about her, firing off her thoughts via Twitter, including claims Williams was “on cocaine,” in addition to calling out poor show ratings and seemingly accusing Cohen of racism:

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS” “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings” “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are” “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget”

She followed up with additional messages which included a lawyer request and hinted at a lawsuit:

They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to [email protected] ITS WAR — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

There’s definitely no shortage of drama here!

Bravo better get ready! NeNe sounds ready for a fight!

