Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino Dragged For ‘Gross’ Tweet At Angelina Pivarnick!

Vinny Guadagnino has found himself in hot water after taking a shot at Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina appeared on an episode of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, starring none other than her Jersey Shore: Family Reunion castmates and had some thoughts to share via Twitter as it aired on Thursday.

The recently married Mrs. Larangeira tweeted out:

“Ohh wow @VINNYGUADAGNINO your[sp] finally trying to be serious with someone !! Finally. #doubleshotatlove”

It wasn’t long before he hit back at her message with four very tense words:

“Yeah not u bitch”

Whoa.

Yea not u bitch https://t.co/2VKKVbMeow — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 4, 2020

Yikes!!

It’s unclear if Angelina’s message was supposed to come across as sarcastic or serious, but was bringing the word “bitch” into it necessary? Really?! Not according to fans! Take a look at some of the most heated responses to what Vinny shared:

“That’s why no one will EVER marry him! Classless!” “The way you speak to women is not very nice.” “That was gross of him.” “Always take the high road as a man, never disrespect a female regardless.” “Eww. The boys of Jersey Shore, with their throttles forever stuck at 14. What a nasty comment Vinny. Disgusting as always. Pushing 40 and still notching the bed post for all to see. Aren’t you cool.” “Why the rude response? Seems to me she’s moved on and her response was simply an observation.” “I’m a fan of you but I’m not a fan of you calling a woman that word… Very disrespectful even if joking.” “Vinnie, I like your programs. But honestly speaking to women that way That’s Not cool. Even if you are teasing. It’s NOT Ok. You have a good mother. So It’s hard for us women to see you talk so disrespectful! Angelina s husband should put you in your place. Enough!”

Neither Pivarnick nor Guadagnino have commented since on the exchange, so maybe things are all good? Back in February, the Keto Guido author dropped a thirsty comment on the MTV star’s Instagram, which later prompted a response from her husband:

“Dam[sp] bro, I know we Eskibros and all. But you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger.”

Eesh! However, Angelina later confirmed that the jokes were fine by her, and it was “all good,” explaining to HollywoodLife.com:

“Chris does actually like Vinny. We’re good. I saw him two days ago. We’re good. We just have that relationship where we’ll always joke around with each other. We’ll always agree to disagree.”

Seems like things are all in good fun then, and they were just doing more joking around?!

Thoughts on this drama, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

