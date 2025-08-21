Jessica Alba's Ex Cash Warren Proudly Goes Public With His MUCH, MUCH Younger New Girlfriend!

Got A Tip?

Jessica Alba‘s ex-husband is not shy about showing off his new romance with a much, much younger woman!

In case you missed it, after news broke that the actress is dating Marvel hunk Danny Ramirez, Cash Warren revealed he moved on, too! The 46-year-old film producer was caught out on a dinner date in Los Angeles with model Hana Sun Doerr earlier this month. She is only 25 years old! That’s a 21-year age gap! Wild!

 

A post shared by hana (@hanasundoerr)

Despite their age difference, it appears they’re still going strong. According to Us Weekly, the new couple was spotted on a double date with pals on Tuesday night. They went to E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills and packed on the PDA. In pictures, Cash and Hana were all smiles as they held hands while walking down the street together.

For the date night, he kept things casual, sporting a black tee and pants with a grey sweater thrown over his shoulder. His young girlfriend wore a white slip dress with lace detailing, a black leather jacket, and biker boots. Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE.

We wonder how Jess feels about Cash’s new relationship! Her ex was supportive of her romance with Danny, but is she cool with him dating someone so young?

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jessica Alba/Cash Warren/Hana Sun Doerr/Instagram]

Aug 21, 2025 10:50am PDT

