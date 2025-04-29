JoJo Siwa's Mother Hints At ANOTHER Reason For Breakup With Kath Ebbs -- And It's Not Chris Hughes!

JoJo Siwa’s mom is hinting there’s more to the Kath Ebbs breakup than a straight man entering the picture.

It’s been several days now since Celebrity Big Brother UK wrapped and the Karma singer cut off her relationship with partner Kath Ebbs. As we’ve been following, JoJo developed an extremely close bond with housemate Chris Hughes over her time in the Big Brother house, which led many to believe HE was the reason she broke up with Kath. Especially after she made the revelation that her sexual preferences extend beyond “lesbian” to the broader umbrella of “queer.”

But is he really what came between her and the nonbinary DJ? Jessalynn Siwa doesn’t think so!

Eagle eyed fans on TikTok noticed a telling repost the 50-year-old momma shared recently coming from user @LittleMissVodka — who discusses HER belief as to why JoJo called it quits with Kath. She explained:

“I don’t think JoJo has split up with Kath because of Chris… And that’s the kind of narrative that Kath is trying to put across. JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn’t know who she is. She’s figuring out herself. She went into that relationship when she shouldn’t have, in my opinion.”

You can watch the full TikTok (below):

On Reddit, fans were surprised to see Jessalynn repost the video — but were split on whether or not to believe her:

“I think both can be true” “The mum can’t be trusted for info like this” “Definitely about Chris” “it’s because of that… If it WANST for that she wouldn’t have done it as soon as she came out of the BB house. And what is this nonsense about finding yourself.. Never understood that” “This drama is wild”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

