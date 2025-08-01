Chad Michael Murray's 10-Year-Old Son Is A PLAYER! And He Uses Dad's Fame To Get Girls!

Chad Michael Murray‘s 10-year-old son is already a heartthrob in the making, following right in his dad’s footsteps!

While on Good Morning America Tuesday, the Freakier Friday star told a HIGHlarious story about his son being a total flirt! His and his wife Sarah Roemer‘s little boy, whose name has never been revealed publicly, has taken to using his dad’s fame to try and win over girls. The actor explained:

“I’m someone who, what a blessing to be able to make someone happy with something as simple as a photograph or an autograph. So, I take pictures with people in public all the time. Well, he kind of knows the demographic that’s coming…”

Uh oh! LOLz!

Related: Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Are BACK Body-Swapping, Baby!!

The Gilmore Girls star went on to say that while filming in Puerto Rico, his son tried his hand at impressing some bikini-clad young ladies:

“I wasn’t there, and he sees these girls, younger girls in bikinis. And he walks over and he goes, ‘My dad’s Chad Michael Murray. I thought you might wanna get a photo.'”

Ha! How smooth! Chad’s reaction to the whole thing? He said “oh, no, no, no, no.” He said:

“He is so confident when he speaks to women.”

The 43-year-old even said at one point he did a speaking event in Florida at a college, and his son quickly found himself surrounded by college girls, using his cuteness to his advantage, the One Tree Hill lead reflected:

“My hands are full. He plays football but he’s learned that football goes a long way.”

OMG! His hands truly are full with this future heartbreaker. See the full interview (below):

Like father, like son! The ladies just can’t resist! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via GMA/YouTube & Chad Michael Murray/Instagram]