Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Drug Abuse & Child Porn?! Sia’s Divorce From Dan Bernard Just Took A HORRIFYING Turn! Kevin Federline Details Britney Spears' Intervention Held By 'Frightened' Mom Lynne Lily Allen Reveals She Checked Into Treatment Center Because She 'Wanted To Die' After David Harbour Betrayal Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Headed To Rehab After Domestic Violence Arrest! The Sad True Story Behind Taylor Swift’s Surprise Heartbreaker Ruin The Friendship Nicole Kidman Is 'Furious' Keith Urban Is Getting Millions From 'Slipped In' Prenup Clause! Pete Davidson Details Gut-Wrenching Admission From His Mother That Inspired His Sobriety Charlie Sheen 'Could Tell' Matthew Perry 'Wasn’t Sober' -- A Whole Year Before His Death Bunnie Xo Defends Falling Off Wagon To Drink On Date Night With Jelly Roll -- Says She's 'Sober' Most Of The Time! Savannah Chrisley Is Scared Troubled Bro Chase Is 'Gonna Die': 'Feel Like I've Already Buried My Brother' Kristen Bell Shares Rare Family Pics To Celebrate Dax Shepard's 21 YEARS Of Sobriety! Selena Gomez Family Bombshell! Mom Mandy Teefey Has A Serious Drug Problem, Claims New Exposé!

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety Amid Eric Johnson Divorce!

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety Amid Eric Johnson Divorce!

Jessica Simpson is eight years sober!

The Nashville Canyon singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate a milestone moment: her eight-year sobriety anniversary! Alongside a beaming selfie, she wrote:

“8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing. Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of Gods purpose for my life.”

Related: Kevin Federline Details Britney Spears’ Intervention Held By ‘Frightened’ Mom Lynne

The mother-of-three continued:

“Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender.”

See her full post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Congratulations to Jessica!

The Dukes of Hazzard actress first began her sobriety journey in 2017 after hitting a low point with substance abuse, which for her included alcohol and pills. In the time since, she’s completely transformed her life… Most recently including separating from estranged husband Eric Johnson amid rumors he cheated.

We’re so happy Jessica is putting her health first! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Jessica Simpson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 02, 2025 08:07am PDT

Share This