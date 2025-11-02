Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety Amid Eric Johnson Divorce!

Jessica Simpson is eight years sober!

The Nashville Canyon singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate a milestone moment: her eight-year sobriety anniversary! Alongside a beaming selfie, she wrote:

“8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing. Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of Gods purpose for my life.”

The mother-of-three continued:

“Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender.”

See her full post (below):

Congratulations to Jessica!

The Dukes of Hazzard actress first began her sobriety journey in 2017 after hitting a low point with substance abuse, which for her included alcohol and pills. In the time since, she’s completely transformed her life… Most recently including separating from estranged husband Eric Johnson amid rumors he cheated.

We’re so happy Jessica is putting her health first! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

