Jessie J Gives Birth To Son Less Than 2 Years After Devastating Pregnancy Loss: ‘He Is All My Dreams Come True’

Jessie J is officially a mom!

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram Friday to share that “a week ago,” she welcomed a precious little boy into the world:

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world, and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world].”

Related: Rihanna Shares Pics From Topless Maternity Photoshoot!

Awww, how sweet is that! The 35-year-old was eager to let everyone know how she and her little boy are doing:

“He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here, and mine. I am so grateful. Phew. *happy tears*”

As many of you know, the Bang Bang artist unfortunately suffered a devastating miscarriage at the end of 2021. She revealed that November:

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat. This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”

She added at the time:

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

Welcoming her son must be so healing for her right now. She continued in her Friday IG Story post:

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready”

We’re so thrilled for Jessie! She seriously deserves all the happiness in the world after experiencing such a tragedy.

Related: Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth! See The ADORABLE First Family Pic!

We’re so glad she and her boy are thriving and healthy. She gets her perfect little fairytale ending after all. And hopefully she’ll reveal his name soon! Share all your support in the comments down below!

[Images via Jessie J/Instagram]