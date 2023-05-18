Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth! See The PERFECT First Pic!

Ireland Baldwin has welcomed her first child!

The 27-year-old took to Instagram Thursday to share a selfie with her boyfriend RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, and their newborn baby girl! While the little one’s face was covered, the joy on those of the new parents’ was enough to light up the room.

Ireland simply captioned the post with the ADORABLE name of her daughter:

Holland.

Awwww!

Omg! What a cute little fam! Grandparents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger must be so proud!

Tons of friends and fam quickly flooded the celeb kids’ comments — Sailor Brinkley-Cook wrote “I love you already,” while Rumer Willis, who also recently welcomed her first child wrote, “Omg omg hi sweet girl. we can’t wait to squeeze you” Singer and new mom Meghan Trainor also got in the mix, commenting, “OMG YAYYYYYY CONGRATSSSSS MAMA,” Ireland’s stepmom, Hilaria Baldwin, simply dropped two heart emojis.

We love all the love!

Ireland had previously revealed the name she and RAC were “going with” in January on the Girlboss Radio podcast, sharing it was inspired by her own:

“We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”

She added at the time:

“And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”

Absolutely adorbs! Congrats to Ireland and RAC!

