Rihanna Shares Pics From Topless Maternity Photoshoot!

Rihanna is showing us all what “embracing motherhood” looks like for her.

The Diamonds singer took to Instagram Thursday to show off a series of throwback photos from her first pregnancy, and DAMN. She really is THAT girl!

In the nearly nude snaps, the pregnant mother of one shared a look into her maternity shoot from last year while she was pregnant with her baby boy RZA. She posed in extravagant accessories, ranging from animal print heels, to a stunning silver bangle, a sexy mock bikini top body chain that outlined her breasts… but definitely didn’t cover them up!

The Umbrella singer appropriately captioned the riqué post:

“here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties’ in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued”

See (below):

You can really tell how in love RiRi is with being a mom, so we’re SO excited her and A$AP Rocky are already expecting their second child. Her “#tobecontinued” hashtag makes us wonder what she has in store for her maternity shoot this time around! We’ll just have to wait and see.

