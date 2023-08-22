Jessie James Decker is pregnant!

The I Still Love You singer shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday morning, and we just have to say: the pregnancy glow is real!

Related: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcomed Second Child WEEKS Ago!

In a video captioned “Good morning ” set to Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby, the 35-year-old strolled out onto her sun-soaked balcony — which beautifully overlooks palm trees — in a gray sports bra, white shorts, and stylish sunglasses as she sipped from a mug. The country star then rotated her body to reveal her pregnant belly to the world! Dramatic!

Watch (below):

This will be momma’s fourth child with her hubby, New England Patriots wide receiver Eric Decker. Together, they share 9-year-old Vivianne Rose, 8-year-old Eric Jr., and 5-year-old Forrest Bradley.

Congrats to the growing Decker fam! LOLz! Now we know why she recruited her hubby to go nude for book promo — if she had done it, it would have spoiled this reveal!

Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Jessie James Decker/Instagram]