Jessie James Decker's Hunky Husband Goes NUDE To Promote Her New Cookbook!

Jessie James Decker knows how to market herself!! With hardcore nudity! Just, you know, not hers.

The country pop singer-slash-influencer is promoting her new cookbook Just Eat at the moment, and she’s got some very sultry ideas for how to draw attention to it. As in, her hunky husband Eric Decker, and his amazing post-NFL body!

On Sunday afternoon, the 35-year-old momma took to Instagram to share a new snap of the ex-Denver Broncos star posing TOTALLY NAKED! Covering up his most, ummm, intimate areas? Jessie’s book!

Quipping about the decision to have Eric go nude, Jessie wrote in the caption:

“Mocking up ideas for how Eric can show his love for me and my new cookbook Just Eat! Let me know how you think we can we top last time?!”

We definitely have some ideas. But asking us is a recipe for disaster! Ha!

Annnnd you can see the whole thing for yourself (below):

Sex sells!

Down in the comments, her fans proved they’re just as bad as we are:

“I stopped mid scroll. Spit out my seltzer and yelled at my cat. This is not legal on my feed. Jesus lawdddd” “You could rent him out for ladies cook night parties! he could read us the directions just like that.” “Well he has to do a ‘back cover’ now” “Recipes for bratwurst or kielbasa??” “Don’t be shy Jess… show us the book mark” “Ommmmg hang donuts on his …… you know” “That’s not good marketing… no one will see that book.”

LOLz!

Just Eat hits shelves on October 10, so all this marketing is just the appetizer. Hopefully for Jessie’s sake, Eric’s nude modeling will soon turn into cookbook sale dividends!!

