Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 2 WEEKS Ago!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents of two!

The Love on the Brain singer has given birth to her second child, y’all! Sources close to the happy couple informed TMZ on Monday that RiRi and Rocky welcomed another baby boy into the world on August 3 in Los Angeles — making little baby RZA, whom the proud parents welcomed in May of 2022, a big brother!

Awww!

Keeping on theme with mom, dad, and big bro’s names, the insider dished that the latest addition to the famous fam’s name does indeed begin with an “R,” but the exact name isn’t clear at this time.

We’re so happy for them! We can’t wait to see pics — but we’re also not getting our hopes up as it took momma Rih over six months to share a look at RZA.

[Images via Rihanna & A$AP Rocky/Instagram]