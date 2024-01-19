Jillian Michaels Slams Oprah Winfrey For Praising Ozempic -- Says She's Profiting Off It!

Jillian Michaels just put Oprah Winfrey on BLAST!

The Biggest Loser coach just accused the famed daytime talk show host of praising a hugely controversial weight loss medication just to make a buck! In a new interview with Page Six out on Wednesday, the fitness guru claimed:

“Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic.”

Whoa! FWIW, while Oprah did recently admit to using weight loss medications to slim down and maintain her weight, she has not said which one she is on. So it wouldn’t be the most explicit endorsement…

But Jillian is jumping to the conclusion because of the TV personality’s ties to WeightWatchers (she purchased a 10% stake in 2015), adding:

“Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business.”

The 49-year-old nutritionist went on:

“I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs. I think it’s important to put that out there right off the bat.”

The Color Purple alum teamed up with WW back in 2015 as an ambassador (the same year she bought stake in the company). She’s since been the face of the brand and credited the program for helping her lose 40 pounds when she was at her heaviest weight, 237 pounds. For so long, she’d urged that the company’s philosophy that she could eat anything in moderation had helped her get healthy — but she (somewhat) changed her tune last month.

In a new interview with People, the 69-year-old said her skinny figure was thanks to a holistic approach — AKA exercise and lifestyle changes — as well as medication:

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.”

She also said she’s finally “released my own shame about” using the unspecified meds to get fit, adding:

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Fans quickly called her out for what they considered “lying” about how she lost her weight. Many, like Jillian, were skeptical about her true intentions for coming clean about using drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy. With so many celebs taking weight loss medication and so few being honest about how they’re dropping pounds so fast, fans are naturally skeptical!

By the way, Jillian insisted she herself will “judge no one for turning to them” — she just doesn’t believe the drugs actually are the “easy way out” or best option like everyone thinks. And she doesn’t like the connection to “Big Pharma.” And if they were such a magic solution, she’d be like Ms. O and “capitalizing on it like every other diet trend,” too! LOLz! Hear the full interview HERE.

Seems like she’s mostly mad Oprah might be deceiving her fans and others looking to lose weight, not that she’s actually on the meds. Reactions?!? Let us know (below)!

