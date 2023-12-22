Daytime Drama?! The View Ladies 'PISSED' Over Oprah Winfrey Diss!

Is Oprah Winfrey beefing with The View?! Depends on who you ask!

The TV mainstay has been making the rounds lately to promote her new film The Color Purple, which she produced, alongside many of its stars. But she was noticeably absent on The View‘s December 13 episode which saw leads Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and director Blitz Bazawule take a seat at the roundtable.

According to a source for Page Six, though, the ABC daytime talk show was hoping the media mogul would be joining — especially since it would’ve been the perfect chance for a reunion between her and Whoopi Goldberg, who both starred in the 1985 movie adaptation of the Alice Walker novel.

Related: Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Pic With Glen Powell Amid Affair Rumors!

Speaking to the outlet about the “missed opportunity” on Thursday, an insider dished:

“‘The View’ is pissed that Oprah avoided ‘The View.’”

Avoided? Well, damn. Sounds like maybe there’s some kind of BTS scandal brewing, especially when you take into consideration the fact the former talk show host has appeared on pal Gayle King‘s CBS Mornings, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Sherri Shepherd‘s Sherri (among other press stops) while in NYC to promote the film. Seems shady not to do The View, right?! Maybe not…

Another insider came to her defense, pointing out that while the hit daytime series usually airs live, this episode was actually “taped on Nov. 27 when [Oprah] wasn’t available.” And despite the former co-stars not getting together, Whoopi “had an incredible moment with the cast during the segment,” with the insider recounting:

“Everyone was thrilled with what aired… It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment.”

You can see it all (below):

A spokesperson for Oprah’s Harpo production company also chimed in:

“As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment.”

Hmm…

Apparently Oprah made up for the absence by recording a promo for the show’s “Favorite Things” segment, too, so it wasn’t a complete diss. Also, for anyone who might be speculating, Whoopi reportedly makes a cameo in the new musical adaptation, so there’s likely no beef that would’ve caused the snub.

That said, if Oprah truly cared about a Color Purple reunion, she would’ve tried a bit harder to make it work, right? Especially if it was pre-taped! Maybe something is going on??

What do U think? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The View/CBS Mornings/YouTube]