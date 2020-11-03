Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank: Pandemic Edition!

Another Halloween, another batch of unsuspecting children falling victim to Jimmy Kimmel’s candy prank!

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host explained that he had canceled his annual prank that sees parents tricking their children by telling them they ate all of their Halloween candy because “kids have suffered enough” in 2020. But apparently, parents have also suffered enough, because they couldn’t resist fooling their children anyway!

So the 10th installment of the hit segment came to fruition after all, and audiences were treated to yet another year of children in tears, because, well… if we’re crying, the children should be, too, right?

Ch-ch-check out the silly segment (below) to see the waterworks!

