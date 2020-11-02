Scott Disick Got Incessantly Trolled Over Sofia Richie's HAWT Halloween Costume!!

If you really wanted to show an ex what they’re missing, there’s no better time for it than Halloween.

Now, we’re not saying that was Sofia Richie’s intention when she posted her super sexy costume over the weekend, but let’s just say if we were her Scott Disick, we’d be feeling some type of way right now. On Sunday, the model shared some GORGEOUS photos of her Catwoman getup on Instagram, and this kitty definitely has claws!

Take a look at her sultry ensem (below):

Sofia also posted a snap to her IG Story posing with a handsome Batman, pal Ryan Thomas Roth (Roth’s date, Tess Kemper, completed the set as Robin). The look earned lots of praise from fans, with a tidal wave of fire and heart-eyes emojis as well as appreciation from Lisa Rinna and fellow models like Stella Maxwell and Duckie Thot.

Clearly, the 22-year-old is having fun and looking fine in the aftermath of her breakup with Scott. But we weren’t the only ones whose minds immediately went to the reality star when we saw the fire photos. Several of Sofia’s followers trolled Lord Disick by tagging him in the comments; some left him crying emojis, while others wrote:

“Someone is crying rn…..”

“Trying to get Scott jealous?”

On the other hand, the KUWTK star had his defenders, too, who took offense on his behalf seeing Lionel Richie’s daughter living (and looking) well. For instance:

“Take your dignity to another party. scott isn’t into you.”

Ouch! That’s harsh!

Unfortunately, if this former couple was hoping their names would stop being linked, it’s probably not gonna happen any time soon — partly because they’re still sharing custody of the KarJenner clan. BFF Kylie Jenner skipped Sofia’s birthday bash earlier this year in the wake of the breakup, but this time around Richie took her Catwoman tail to Kendall Jenner’s controversial celebration.

Scott was there too, but he actually stepped out with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin for the night. Perhaps he brought Lisa Rinna‘s daughter to help buffer any awkwardness!? (Conspiracy theory — do we think Rinna was also trolling Scott when she commented “NAILED IT ” on Sofia’s Catwoman post, just because he went out with her barely-legal daughter? Or is Hollywood simply MUCH too small? LOLz.)

We’ve been hoping for a Scott-Kourtney Kardashian reunion for months, but the man has a serious type (women nearly half his age).

We hope Scott and Sofia were able to enjoy their Halloweens regardless of possible run-ins and internet trolling!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Ryan Thomas Roth/Instagram]