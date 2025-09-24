Jimmy Kimmel's 'Very Emotional' Return: How Staff Supported Him Back On Set

Jimmy Kimmel is going to be back on the air in another few hours, and we’re already learning about what his staffers think about all that.

For one, as we just reported, some staffers are reportedly threatening to walk out of the studio if the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host goes so far as to apologize for comments that got him booted from the airwaves last week by ABC. Of course, that controversy centers around remarks Jimmy made on television in the wake of political pundit Charlie Kirk‘s murder in Utah two weeks ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, a staff source spoke to People about the environment in studio for Kimmel’s first day back at work today. And to hear that insider tell it, things have already been “very emotional,” even though the show hasn’t yet hit TV screens across the country.

During Tuesday’s rehearsal, the employee revealed staffers welcomed the 57-year-old host back into the fold by giving him a HUGE round of applause. They explained:

“We gave Jimmy a much deserved standing ovation at rehearsal.”

Ultimately, the employee also added that everybody on staff has thus far been “very happy … relieved … and excited for tonight’s show.” We can imagine! There were a lot of jobs on the line when the late-night gig got pulled by the network last week — not to mention the myriad free speech issues around this situation.

But what about Jimmy’s opening segment tonight? What will he say?? Well, if you came here for answers about that, trust us, we want them, too. And they aren’t forthcoming… yet.

Regarding Jimmy’s highly anticipated opening monologue, the employee said those remarks were not yet finalized by the time for the morning rehearsal. And in fact, finalizing them “will take all day.” Thus, it sounds like we really are going to be waiting right up until showtime to hear what Kimmel has to say about his suspension.

